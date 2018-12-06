New ‘Attack on Titan’ Funko Pops Are Ready for Action

The Attack on Titan manga appears to be drawing to a close, but the franchise is still going strong with the anime set to return in 2019 and another live-action adaptation in the works. Funko is also keeping the Attack on Titan Pop figures coming with a new wave that includes Erwin, Hange, Ymir, Christa, and Kenny!

The new figures will be available to pre-order right here at some point during the day today, December 6th. The official description for the wave reads:

“Join the Scout Regiment on a mission to study and ultimately defeat the Titans. It’s a dangerous mission as Pop! Erwin Smith with his missing arm eaten by a Titan can tell you. Section Commander of the Scout Regiment, Hange Zoë relies on curiosity and scientific background to help minimize fear. Ymir might have mixed feelings on the subject, considering that she’s capable of adopting a Titan form. Christa has her work cut out for her trying to help people in need in a world full of danger and desperation. And Kenny rounds out the series!“

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

