New ‘Boruto’ Synopses Welcome Back Sasuke, Akatsuki, And The Chunin Exams

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been slowly building to its next major arc, the Chuunin Exams, and fans can not wait to see them finally begin as the series will adapt the story already told in both the film and manga.

Fans will be happy to know that the next two episodes of the series take huge steps forward into the next arc as they tease major returns, and the start of the Chunin Exams.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boruto Episode 52 and 53 preview.

Episodes airing on April 4 and 11. I haven’t seen Boruto for a long time now… oh well, I will try to catch up. pic.twitter.com/oZwQkK77R7 — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ 🐝 (@KenXyro) March 28, 2018

These synopses for Episode 52 and 53 of the series, as shared by Twitter user @KenXyro, tease an incoming threat from an old Akatsuki enemy, Zetsu. Episode 52 is titled, “Sasuke’s Shadow” and the synopsis reads “After Team 7 enters an abandoned mine, while going after the train robbers, they are suddenly attacked by a strange-looking White Zetsu…The abandoned mine happened to be a historic place which belonged to the Otsutuski clan.”

Episode 53 is titled “Himawari’s Birthday” and the synopsis reads “Chunin Exams are fast approaching and while Sarada is motivated with the rest of the Genin, Boruto refuses to take the exams leaving everyone around him confused…after a long time all members of the family gathered together but then Uzumaki family was visited by a certain someone.”

Each synopsis teases more building bricks for the upcoming arc as it gets all the proper characters into place. Fans know the next arc will involve the Kaguya clan once more, and that could explain the return of White Zetsu to the fold. Also, as Sasuke plays a major role in the upcoming arc, the “certain someone” of Episode 53 just might be him considering Episode 52 will bring him back into focus.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began its first steps into the Chunin Exams arc by having Katasuke introduce Boruto to the idea of using Ninja Tools, and have several characters discuss the idea of taking the exams. The Ninja Tools play a major part of the arc covered in the film in which Boruto trains under Sasuke in order to impress his father and get him to pay more attention, something he’s been dealing during the entire series to this point. But he’s hesitant to join the upcoming Chunin Exam, and only does so when he’s talked into cheating by using specialized chakra technology by Katasuke.

Boruto then goes through a dilemma during the Chunin Exams when he’s caught cheating, and his father is kidnapped by a new set of ninja baddies from the Kaguya clan. This new arc has been hotly anticipated, but it has raised many questions for fans of the series as Boruto has proven to have already learned the same kind of lessons he learns in the movie and the manga run.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.