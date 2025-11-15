Crunchyroll is Bringing Back One of Anime’s Most Beloved Stories

When it comes to the best of the best in the anime world, some franchises are routinely mentioned during fan-favorite conversations. Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Cowboy Bebop are just a few examples of series that have staying power amongst the anime fan community. On top of these eye-popping adventures, Code Geass is another major anime franchise that is considered the best example of the medium by many. With the franchise in recent years returning to this world via a sequel, Crunchyroll is taking the Code Geass ball and running with it, thanks to an upcoming release.

Crunchyroll has announced that it is releasing Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion on Blu-Ray next February, splitting the series down the middle with these special releases. In a new press release, the anime streaming service dropped the details about Lelouch returning to the physical media world, “From Sunrise, the studio behind Mobile Suit Gundam and Cowboy Bebop, celebrate the 20th anniversary of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion when Crunchyroll rereleases Season 1 and 2 on Blu-ray™ on February 3, 2026. Revisit Area 11 in the iconic, futuristic series where the exiled Lelouch sets out to recreate the world anew when he is granted the power of Geass, the ability to command others. Each Blu-ray set will include an exclusive art card, Lelouch vi Britannia with Season 1 and Suzaku Kururugi with Season 2. Special features will include various episode commentaries from the Japanese cast, the picture drama mini-episodes, and more.”

Code Geass Returns

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the first set that revisits the anime world of Britannia: “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Season 1

Exiled Britannian prince Lelouch Lamperouge can make anyone live, fight, or die by his will, thanks to the Geass. Given to him by the mysterious C.C., Lelouch can finally avenge his mother’s death. But is this gift a blessing or a curse?

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Season 1 – Exclusives One art card



Textless Opening and Ending Songs

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Season 1 – Special Features

Episode Commentaries

Picture Drama Episodes

English Voice Actor Interviews: Johnny Yong Bosch, Yuri Lowenthal, Kate Higgins, Karen Strassman”

Releasing on the same day on February 3rd next year, Crunchyroll also shared a breakdown of the second set, “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 – Season 2

The Holy Brittanian Empire faces the Black Knights, who struggle without their leader. Although Lelouch still lives, he’s been brainwashed and remembers nothing of his time as Zero. To save the revolution they’ll need their Black Prince, memories and all.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 – Season 2 – Exclusives One art card



Textless Opening and Ending Songs

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 – Season 2 – Special Features

Episode Commentaries

Picture Drama Episodes

Extra Flash: Baba Theater Redux Episodes

Broadcast Version of Next Turn (1-24)”

