The Code Geass franchise has never been scared of adding new storylines to the original hit anime ending, and while some fans have had mixed reactions, many have appreciated the extra content. Since last year’s release of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture, fans have been curious about how the new storyline connects to Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection. Especially since the 2024 film series’ main character Sakuya Sumeragi has been revealed to be Lelouch’s niece thanks to being the daughter of emperor Charles zi Britannia’s oldest daughter Princess Sherry me Britannia and Jugo Sumeragi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, fans might be finally getting a welcome glimpse at the events between Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection and Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture. The newest release in the Code Geass’ franchise is titled Code Geass: Pure Almaria. Its series composition is being handled by none other than Sunrise producer Köjiro Taniguchi, renowned for his work on Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion. But unfortunately for anime fans, the new release is (at least for now) manga only. As reported by Anime News Network, the manga was launched on Kadokawa’s Kadocomi website on Friday, 24th January, and is currently available in Japanese.

KadoComi

Everything We Know About Code Geass: Pure Almaria

Code Geass: Pure Almaria’s manga is being drawn by Atsushi Soga, who previously did the art for Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch Gaiden. The writing is being done by Fumiya Nagatsuki, who worked on the gacha Role-Playing Game Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Lost Stories. The manga is expected to be set in Kyrgyzstan in the period after Nunnally and Zero’s kidnapping at the hands of the Kingdom of Zilkhstan.

This will allow the manga to bridge the five-year gap between Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection and its sequel, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture. The story will follow Izayoi agents Hakuba Soga and Satori Richelieu during a large-scale armed conflict between government forces and civilians. Izayoi is an intelligence agency that reports directly to Kaguya Sumeragi, a name Code Geass fans will be happy to recognize.

Other Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion characters expected to make an appearance include Gino Weinberg and Zero himself. However, whether they will play any significant role in the story remains uncertain. It’s unknown if any other Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion characters will make an appearance in the manga.

Sunrise

Where Does Code Geass: Pure Almaria Stand in the Franchise’s 10-Year Plan?

The Code Geass franchise announced its 10-year plan in April 2019. With Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection serving as the first phase of this plan in 2019. Five years later in 2024, the franchise released Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture as a four-part anime film, further breaking its content down into 12 episodes.

As Code Geass: Pure Almaria intends to bridge the gap between these two releases, fans are looking forward to getting their hands on this new manga. Fans are especially curious about the manga’s connection to Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture. As the franchise’s fandom is still active with debates and discussions, this can be considered a good update to Code Geass’ story.

H/T: Anime News Network