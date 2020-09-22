Japan's New Moving Gundam Earns the Respect of Congress

✖

If you haven't heard about it by now, then you should know japan is about to enter a new tech forefront. The country is not shy about its love of robotics, and dozens of projects have been built overseas to further hone that love. Of course, that is in the news nowadays after a team of Japanese engineers built a massive moving Gundam suit, and the feat has earned the approval of a certain congresswoman.

The approval comes from none other than Ilhan Omar, the U.S. representative for Minnesota's 5th congressional district. The Democratic official has a popular presence on social media where millions of constituents interact with her posts every day. That is why all eyes were on a recent post she made about the Gundam project nearing completion in Japan, and Omar is all for it.

You can check out her message below as Omar shared her admiration for Japan's first moving Gundam suit. The congresswoman wrote, "Standing by and ready to suit up." Of course, the sentiment is echoed by millions of others who would love to pilot a mech, and Gundam fans were quick to ask permission to co-pilot with Omar.

Standing by and ready to suit up. https://t.co/KlZiGfWbfd — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 21, 2020

Of course, fans might be wondering why Omar is so interested in the Gundam, and it turns out the politician has a history with the franchise. Years ago, Omar was tangled up in a meme that had fans requesting the politician receive a Gundam. This message quickly dominated memes in the political sector online as supporters of presidential nominee Bernie Sanders jumped onboard. There are all sorts of artwork connected Omar to the Gundam franchise nowadays. So now that there is a moving mech suit out there, it is no surprise Omar is ready to suit up and give piloting a shot.

What do you think about this big Gundam achievement? Do you ever see mech suits like this become commonplace when it comes to defending Earth?