New Naruto Boruto Funko Pops Drop Today

The story continues. After Naruto’s harrowing adventures and his journey to become the next Hokage, years later his son gets a chance at becoming the next most powerful ninja. Boruto’s story is just as loved by some, so Funko has another wave of Pops in store for fans!

The latest drop includes 5 characters from the hit sequel anime: Boro, Code, Daemon, Delta, and Eida. Each of these Pops nails the character design, even including some fun eye details and shapes – something seemingly new for Funko designs. Each Pop will be available starting today, February 26th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. While you’re at it, make sure to check out the rest of today’s Funko Pop drops via our weekly roundup.

Fans of Original Naruto Anime Upset by Missing Character

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is the next chapter for our protagonist, Boruto. The manga follows the powerful ninja and shows us his extreme power, while also catching us up with any characters from Naruto – what they’ve achieved, where they ended up. But there’s one character from the original manga who seems to have been forgotten.

Rock Lee, one of the original anime’s hardest workers and strongest fighters, has been a little less than present in the new manga. Comicbook’s own Evan Valentine states, “figures like Kakashi, Might Guy, Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke, and more get the chance to fight for the ninja world alongside the latest kids on the block. Ironically enough, not only is Rock Lee mostly absent from the proceedings, but various important parts of his new backstory have yet to be revealed.”

It’s unfortunate that such a strong character could be pushed to the wayside, but unfortunately that tends to happen with such long running stories. Hopefully, Rock Lee makes his return soon and we get the answers about his past that we so desperately want! Otherwise, Rock Lee might go down in history as a forgotten Naruto charfacter.

