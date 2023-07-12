New Naruto Funko Pops: Super-Sized Kisame and Zetsu, Pain vs. Naruto, and More
Funko has been updating their Naruto: Shippuden lineup at a rapid pace in recent weeks, and that trend continues today with the addition of super-sized Kisame Hoshigaki and Zetsu Pops, a Naruto vs. Pain Pop Moment, and standard Pops of Deidara, Orochimaru, and Sasuke. Pre-orders for these Pops can be found via the links below. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that US shipping is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.
- Naruto – Kisame Hoshigaki (Super-Sized) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Naruto – Zetsu (Super-Sized) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Naruto – Pain v Naruto Pop Moment – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Naruto – Deidara Funko Pop – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Naruto- Orochimaru (Akatsuki) Funko Pop – Pre-order on Amazon /Entertainment Earth
- Naruto – Sasuke (First Susano'o) Funko Pop – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
Back in April, Funko released huge waves of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Naruto: Shippuden Pop figures that were loaded with exclusives. In June, two more exclusives were added to the Naruto list, including the first Neji Hyuga Funko Pop (Byakugan) with the chance at a Chase that includes the Hyuga curse mark. There's also a masked Madara Uchiha that looks pretty fantastic.
Both of these new Naruto Funko Pops are Entertainment Earth exclusives that you can pre-order right here while they last. Again, US Super Saver shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. Details on the April Naruto and Boruto Funko Pop waves can be found below below. You might also want to take a look at the Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Saint Seiya collections that launched recently.
Boruto / Naruto Funko Pop Exclusives:
- Boruto- Boruto with Chakra Blade (Chance at Chase): AAA Anime Exclusive
- Boruto – Naruto / Baryon Mode (Glow): AAA Anime Exclusive
- Boruto – Prologue Kawaki (Glow): AAA Anime Exclusive
- Boruto – Sarada with Sharingan (Glow): Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Boruto – Boruto with Rasengen (Glow): Amazon Exclusive
- Naruto- Sage Mode Jiraiya – AAA Anime Exclusive
- Naruto- Unmasked Obito: Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Naruto – Might Guy: Hot Topic Exclusive
- Naruto – Might Guy in Wheelchair: FYE Exclusive
- Naruto – Minato: Funko Shop Exclusive
- Naruto SODA – Tobi: Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
Boruto Funko Pops (Common):
- Boruto – Naruto / Baryon Mode: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Boruto with Rasengan: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto- Sarada with Sharingan: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Sumire with Nue: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Mitsuki with Snake Hands: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Shinki: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- POP Keychain: Boruto – Kawaki: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth