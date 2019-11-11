New Pokemon Anime Releases Special Premiere Sneak-Peek

When it comes to Pokemon, the franchise is about to get real busy. In just a few days, fans will be able to get their hands on Pokemon Sword and Shield, the latest games to enter the main series. The release will coincide with the debut of new anime, and fans got a very special look at the series this weekend.

Following the finale of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon, fans were told a filler episode would bridge the gap between the new anime. Pokemon: The Series is not slated to go live until November 17, but this past episode did reveal a five-minute clip of the new series.

As you can see below, a whole slew of clips went live which focus on Ash and a few more. One of the first pieces shown sees the boy back in the Kanto region as he coos over the Pokemon of his childhood. When he sees some Diglett and Butterfree, Ash is more than excited, and he lets Professor Oak know as much.

Continuing, the sneak peek showed Ash as he met one of Galar’s best boys face to face. A Yamper makes an appearance as Ash reaches a new Pokemon Laboratory, and he gets fried after hugging the pup too tight. Clearly, Ash was a bit too friendly with the Pokemon, but Yamper seems to get on just great with Pikachu.

The rest of the clips are what you might expect from Pokemon as lots of pocket monsters appear. Fans are also greeted by Gou, the co-lead of this new anime. The boy is seen waiting by the ocean with a device as he tracks down a Pokemon. Itturns out Gou has been on the search for Lugia, but his research is cut short when Team Rocket makes an appearance. But with a little help from Ash, it seems Gou is more than ready to protect Lugia and ward off the persistent baddies.

Pokemon: The Series will be officially making its debut November 17th in Japan, and the first episode of the new series is titled “Birth of Pikachu.” The synopsis for it reads as such, “In a forest somewhere in Kanto, there once was a lonely Pichu. This Pichu – who was still quite young – had a certain encounter and farewell. This took place shortly before Ash and his partner Pikachu started travelling together. This is the beginning of the anime ‘Pocket Monster.’”