Tiger & Bunny Writer Reveals New Anime, RE-MAIN

With a new anime season on the horizon, all eyes are on the industry's plans for 2021, and a lot of new series are set to go live. From Edens Zero and beyond, there is a lot to keep fans occupied this year, and it seems a new series has joined the list. After all, MAPPA has confirmed one of its next projects, and it will be bringing a sports anime to life under the care of a writer from Tiger & Bunny.

The update came this weekend as MAPPA said it will release an original anime focused on water polo. The sports anime will be named RE-MAIN, and it has tapped Masafumi Nishida of Tiger & Bunny to act as the head write. Nishida will also act as chief director and scriptwriter as they are considered a co-creator of RE-MAIN.

At this point, there is no word on when RE-MAIN will debut. It is listed with a 2021 premiere, so fans are expecting a fall debut.

As the show will be original, fans know little about RE-MAIN, but MAPPA did release a short blurb about the anime. The sport show will focus on Minato, a talented water polo player who stopped training after a traumatic accident. He resumes the sport in high school with several friends, but Minato must work through his past trauma in order to become the player his team needs.

