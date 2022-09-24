NieR: Automata is Getting its Own Anime Next Year

NieR: Automata took the world by storm as the next major step of the NieR franchise, and now it's going to be getting a whole new take as it will be officially getting its own anime releasing next year! NieR: Automata's popularity is nothing to be scoffed at as it might have eclipsed the original Drakengard franchise in terms of overall recognition, and as a result, Square Enix has been branching out Automata in some neat new ways with several major video game crossovers for the title's leads and more. Now the series is making the jump to anime.

Announced during the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 event this weekend, NieR: Automata's new anime (officially launching under the title of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a) is currently slated for a release in January as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule. While there has yet to be a more concrete release date revealed for the new series as of this initial announcement, there is the debut of the first two posters for the series that show off a closer look at the anime's version of the leads, 2B and 9S. You can check them out below:

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will feature director Ryouji Masayuma (who is also handling the series' composition together with original game creator Yoko Taro) for A-1 Pictures. Jun Nakai serves as character designer and chief animation director while MONACA will be composing the music. The first main members of the cast have been announced as well with Yui Ishikawa as 2B, Natsuki Hanae as 9S, Hiroki Yasumoto as Pod 042, and Kaoru Akiyama as Pod 153 all set for the new series so far.

It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not NieR: Automata Ver1.1a's anime story will directly adapt the games, but Square Enix describes the original story as such, "NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world."

