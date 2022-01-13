Ninjala’s Anime Reveals Where Its Premiere Will Launch Tonight

When it comes to free-to-play games, there are few as beloved as Ninjala on the Nintendo Switch. The colorful game is filled with unique characters and strategies that come wrapped in an anime package. In fact, GungHo Online Entertainment is now making an actual anime to help hype Ninjala online, and we know where its premiere will be streaming tonight at last.

Earlier today, GungHo Online Entertainment shared the big news with fans about Ninjala‘s anime. The first episode will debut tonight around 7:00 PM PST, and Youtube will host the premiere for a week’s time. You can check out the PlayNinjala channel to stream the episode once it is live, and each episode following will have the same release schedule.

Right now, Ninjala will release new episodes each Thursday. For those tuning in thanks to the video game, you will also get special rewards for watching the anime. You can receive up to 200 Gumball Machine Coins by watching Ninjala‘s first four episodes. So if I were you, I would make sure to tune in!

As for its first episode, v will kick off with an action-packed premiere that introduces its heroes and their world. You can check out the debut episode’s official synopsis below for more details:

“Researchers at the World Ninja Association (WNA) have at long last developed Ninja-Gum, a mysterious substance that draws out the power of the Shinobi. Main characters like Berecca, Burton, and other WNA Academy students take on action-packed Ninja-Gum battles in a tournament designed to find the strongest Shinobi. However, conspiracies involving Ninja-Gum and unknown beings take place behind the scenes.”

Will you be tuning into Ninjala while it's on Youtube? Or do you have other anime series to finish first?