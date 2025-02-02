Underrated Sci-Fi Manga Is Returning With a Sequel After 14 Years

No. 6 is an incredibly underrated Sci-Fi and Boy’s Love series by Atsuko Asano. The light novel was released in 2003 and was adapted into a manga in 2011, the same year the novel stopped publication. The manga continued its run for two years before concluding. An anime adaptation by Studio Bones also debuted in 2011 but it only released the first season. Despite the show not receiving more popularity worldwide, it’s still highly rated and has a small but dedicated fanbase.

It has been 14 years since the main story concluded in the light novel and Asano is returning with a sequel novel titled No. 6: Reunion. The book is already available for preorder on Amazon Japan at 2019 yen. It will officially be released on May 28, 2025, and will likely announce the English release a few months after that. This new installment explores Shion and Nezumi’s irreplaceable bond and their fight for a better world. Author Atsuko Asano states, “After 14 years, I am bringing No. 6 back to you.”

Plot of No.6: Reunion

The main story is set in the year 2013 where Shion, a gifted young boy living in No. 6, a highly controlled Utopian city. He helps an injured fugitive named Nezumi on his 12th birthday, which results in him being cast out with his mother and sent to live in the city’s slums. After four years, as a mysterious parasitic disease starts killing people, Shion is somehow falsely accused of being involved in these deaths. Nezumi returns to save him, and the two uncover the dark secrets of the city.

The duo learns that the city is hiding the truth about its origins and the deadly parasitic bees that cause fatal infections. However, while Shion wants to reform No. 6, he is burdened by Nezumi’s goal of destroying it entirely. Their journey leads them to the final confrontation with the city’s higher-ups.

No. 6: Reunion begins two years after the fall of No. 6 where Shion and Nezumi parted ways. Shion is now the chairman of the No. 6 reconstruction committee. However, he is struggling with unstable political situations on top of a mysterious assassin threatening the peace in the city. He seeks Nezumi’s help and hopes for their reunion after hearing rumors that the latter was spotted nearby. As the two reunite, they begin navigating a world full of traps and deception while striving to build a better world.

H/T: @marureviere, Amazon Japan