Reminder: There’s No New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode Tonight

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is fast approaching the Tournament of Power on Toonami, but with the holidays approaching even faster, the series is going to be taking a break with its new episodes.

As a reminder, there will be no new episode of the English dub tonight (December 22, 2018), and instead Toonami will be airing a special Dragon Ball Super marathon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Dragon Ball Super holiday marathon taking place on December 22 will highlight many of the battles that have taken place since the Universe Survival arc began. Airing from 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM EST, the marathon will catalog the series from the announcement of the Tournament of Power, the matches of the Zeno Expo, up until Goku recruits the final members of the Universe 7 team in Episode 91.

The next new episode of the English dub will instead be airing on January 5, as the December 29 airing of Toonami will be featuring a Boruto: Naruto Next Generations marathon with most of the episodes aired so far. This news may come as a blow to fans who have been waiting to see the English dub debut of Kale, who is set to debut in Episode 92. Fans have already been acquainted with her sister Caulifla in the dub with a previous episode (which will re-air during the December 22 marathon), though many fans who have followed the original Japanese airing have been waiting to see Kale make her mark on the series.

January 5 will also usher in a major change for the Toonami programming block. Toonami will be losing an hour, and will begin at 11:00 PM EST with Dragon Ball Super leading the charge.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

You can catch up with the English dub pretty easily too. The first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.