A Canadian Grocery Store is Going Viral for Their New Anime Commercial

A Canadian grocery store has gone viral for their newest anime-influenced commercial! Anime fans have probably noticed how much bigger and widespread the medium has become in the last couple of years especially, and streaming services such as Netflix have even widened their own nets due to how much anime is being watched on the platform. There are also examples of how well anime films like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's recent outing, are doing in Japan as well. With anime being as big as it is now, it was only a matter of time before we'd start seeing some unique combinations.

No Frills Supermarket, a chain of grocery stores in various regions across Canada, is currently promoting their chain with the "Haulerverse" campaign that sees many varied types of shoppers in a cool comic book style. But with their recent promotional video showing these characters in motion, No Frills Supermarket actually went viral for tapping into the anime vein instead. You can check out the commercial in the video above, and the original viral Tweet it was discovered from (as shared by @Zari_Wari on Twitter) below:

What the fuck is this ad for a goddamn grocery store pic.twitter.com/48YZBDib3L — Wari (@Zari_Wari) January 17, 2021

This is far from the only commercial or promotional video to use anime influenced characters or animation techniques, but it's certainly one of the most smooth as fans all over have been impressed with the way each of these Haulerverse denizens are animated and transition from scene to scene. It makes the prospect of a full anime set in a grocery store seem like a pretty cool idea that should be explored someday.

The irony being here, however, is that for a store that's all about the lack of frills, their commercial really goes all out and gives fans a cool way to enjoy or support this chain even if they are not available to visit Canada and shop there. With anime being able to make the mundane fantastical, there are bound to be lots of fun new takes on other activities like this spin on grocery shopping.

What do you think of this anime influenced commercial? Would you watch a grocery store anime? What other businesses make for the perfect anime settings yet to be explored? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!