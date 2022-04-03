Odd Taxi Reveals New Movie Footage in Special Promo

Odd Taxi has revealed new footage from the upcoming movie in the latest trailer for Odd Taxi: In the Woods! The original anime series from OLM and P.I.C.S. directed by Baku Kinoshita and written by Kazuya Konomoto is one of the more surprising success stories of the last year. Originally debuting to small reactions among fans as it was largely ignored due to its unassuming art design, the series steadily gained a dedicated cult following as it continued. By the end of the series, it was more popular than ever as fans had watched all of its moving parts come together for its conclusion.

The final episode of Odd Taxi might have spelled doom for one of its major characters with its final moments, but it was the kind of finale that seemed like it was a complete ending to an already well told story. But we were all taken by surprise when it was announced that Odd Taxi would be continuing with a new feature film that not only expands on the story told during the anime, but will be adding more material to flesh out that cliffhanger of an ending. Now fans can get a new look at what that looks like with the latest promo for Odd Taxi: In The Woods below:

Odd Taxi’s ending seemed like it would’ve been such a perfect ending that there was a major question as to how the series could even continue, but Odd Taxi: In The Woods has figured out how to do just that. By featuring each of the characters reflecting on the events from the final episode of the series, we’ll be getting so many more perspectives on that final episode and thus the intricately developed story that fans had fallen in love with over the course of the series.

Odd Taxi: In The Woods has officially hit screens in Japan starting on April 1st, but Crunchyroll has announced that they will be providing an international release for the film at a later date. An exact release window or date has yet to be revealed at the time of this writing, but hopefully it provides even more closure on top of what the series was able to provide. And maybe if it succeeds, the anime will continue with more seasons.

