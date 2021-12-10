The New Yorker Shouts Out Odd Taxi in Best of 2021 List

Odd Taxi is definitely one of the best anime series of 2021, as both a television show and as a cult favorite that might not get as much attention as some of the other anime released. Now, the series has gained recognition from the outlet, The New Yorker, receiving an honorable mention as a part of the publication’s “Best TV of 2021” list, being the only anime to do so. As strange as Odd Taxi’s concept is, it definitely has resonated and carved out a fan base within the anime community.

While Odd Taxi didn’t make the top of the list for the New Yorker’s “Best TV Shows of 2021,” writer Doreen St. Felix wasn’t shy about showing her admiration for the idiosyncratic stories of the series:

“The noir humor of “Odd Taxi” (Crunchyroll), an anime, made me feel crazy—in a good way.”

If you have yet to experience the weirdness of this charming series, the official description for Odd Taxi reads as such:

“Eccentric and blunt, the walrus Hiroshi Odokawa lives a relatively normal life. He drives a taxi for a living, and there he meets several unique individuals: the jobless Taichi Kabasawa who is dead-set on going viral, the mysterious nurse Miho Shirakawa, the struggling comedic duo “Homo Sapiens,” and Dobu, a well-known delinquent.

But Odokawa’s simple way of life is about to be turned upside-down. The case of a missing girl the police have been tracking leads back to him, and now both the yakuza and a duo of corrupt cops are on his tail. Set in a strangely familiar city filled with unusual individuals, Odd Taxi is a bizarre story about a humble taxi driver and the mystery of a lost high schooler.”

Considering Odd Taxi pretty much tells a complete story over the course of its thirteen episodes, we wouldn’t expect a sequel series to arrive that would continue the story of the taxi-driving walrus, though the world of anime certainly has seen its fair share of surprises in the past.

Via The New Yorker