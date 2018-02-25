How To Watch EXO, CL Perform At Olympics Closing Ceremony

The time has finally come, K-pop fans. After a two-week stint, the 2018 Winter Olympics have come to an end in South Korea, and the closing ceremony is on its way. The lively event will celebrate hundreds of top-tier athletes, but that isn’t all.

No, K-pop is also getting its due at the ceremony, and fans from around the world will get to see idols show what they’ve got.

If you hadn’t heard, K-pop stars like EXO and CL will take to the stage at the closing ceremony. Millions of fans will be tuning in just to see the acts, so we are here to give you the low-down on how to tune in.

The closing ceremony is being held on February 25, but things get tricky thanks to South Korea and its time different. Fans in the US will need to set an early alarm to watch the event live as it will begin at 6:00 a.m. EST. The live coverage will stream online via NBCOlympics.com or through the NBC Sports app.

Note! You will be a TV provider to access the footage via the NBC Sports app.

If you want commentary for the event, then NBC will air the closing ceremony as a replay event this evening. The show will start at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBC and feature Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir as commentators.

There is no word on what time EXO and CL will perform at the event, so fans will have to stick out the whole ceremony. Earlier this week, the two acts attended press conferences for the PyeongChang Olympics where they spoke about their stages. However, no details were shared about which songs each act would perform.

If you are not familiar with these K-pop superstars, then you will get to know them soon enough. CL is a rapper and former member of the girl group 2NE1. The star has been compared to US talent like Nicki Minaj, and her fierce stage presence has made her a global superstar in the music industry.

As for EXO, the boy band is one of Asia’s most successful of all-time. The group was formed with 12 members originally under the agency SM Entertainment. With a few years under its belt, EXO stands at 9 members now, and they have become international icons. With Korean and Chinese members, EXO can reach a large audience with its performances, and they have done so in style. After all, the good-looking boys have sold 8 million albums to date.

Will you be watching EXO and CL perform at the closing ceremony?