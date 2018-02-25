Watch EXO, CL Perform At Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

After a desperately cold run, the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics have come to an end. South Korea bid the worldwide event farewell hours ago, but much of the western world has yet to sit down for its closing ceremony. The much-awaited event took place before dawn hit the East coast, but you can still take a look at its highlights.

So, if you need to see EXO’s performance from the winter games, don’t fret. You can find them online if you know where to look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To celebrate the end of the Olympics, a slew of South Korean stars hit the stage to perform for the games’ global audiences. A handful of traditional performances made up the closing ceremony before celebrities such as CL made an appearance.

I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/yFQEt2776s CL AND EXO for the Olympic PyeongChang CL e EXO performance olimpíadas de — Gianella Chogiwa (@luvexobtsgot7) February 25, 2018

The rapper came out as a solo artist as you can see above. CL, who is known best for her work with the girl group 2NE1, got the crowd hyped with some of her top hits. The idol stepped out in a loose-fitting black garb to protect her from PyeongChang’s biting chill, but her fierce introduction with “Hello Bi+ches” felt fiery. CL followed up her intro with “The Baddest Female” and her verses from “I Am The Best.”

a full 7 minutes of exo performance at today’s closing ceremony 😎😎#Olympics_EXO @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/rDNkKdjsXT — diii | #EXO_Olympics (@kairamelatte_) February 25, 2018

Shortly after CL made her appearance, EXO followed up the rapper with a stage of its own. The hugely popular boy group had the Internet buzzing as hashtags relating to their stage garnered eight million tweets. As you can see above, EXO kicked things off with a smooth dance break, and the group reunited on stage after each member was ferried in on lit buggies.

To start, EXO performed a remixed version of their hit single “Growl” before moving onto a more recent single. The band bowed out of the closing ceremony with a high-energy performance of “Power,” and fans of the group were quick to praise the nine-member ensemble for their sharp choreography.

Did you enjoy the closing ceremony in all its K-pop glory? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!