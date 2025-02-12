Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is Going Live-Action: Everything We Know So Far

The upcoming year is shaping up to be quite an exciting one for fans of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, with an anime as well as a live-action movie in the works. Though Omniscient Reader’s anime was announced at Anime Expo 2024 back in July, Aniplex has yet to provide an update regarding when fans can expect the Omniscient Reader anime to be released, much less which studio will be handling the animation. That said, fans needn’t be disappointed as Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is also getting a live-action adaptation in 2025, and here’s everything we know about it so far.

Munpia, the original publisher of the web novel by singNsong first announced that Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint was going to be adapted into five films together with Realize Pictures back in September 2019. The first of these five films is titled Omniscient Reader: The Prophet and is set to air in Summer 2025, starring Business Proposal’s heartthrob Ahn Hye-Seop as Kim Dokja and the Boys Over Flowers “Chemistry God” Lee Min-ho as Yoo Jonghyuk. Both the release date and key visuals for the film were first unveiled at the Busan International Film Festival held back on October 5th, 2024, snippets of which were shared on X by the show’s producer, Won Dong-yeon. One of the key visuals features Dokja’s iconic weapon, Unbreakable Faith, while the other captures one of the most iconic early moments in the series of Jonghyuk holding Dokja by the neck on the bridge.

부산영화제마켓에서 “전지적독자시점”을 처음 선보입니다.



영어제목도 예언자. 선지자의 의미로서 ”THE PROPHET”으로 할 예정입니다. 전지적독자시점 내년 여름 전세계를 사로잡을 작정입니다. pic.twitter.com/99tesXvVKH — 원동연 (@Shywdy) October 5, 2024

Omniscient Reader’s First Live-Action Movie is Coming This Summer With A Stacked Cast

Despite being announced in 2019, Omniscient Reader’s upcoming live-action movie has surely taken its sweet time in making its way to fans. Directed by Kim Byung-woo and produced by Won Dong-yeon, the film first announced Ahn Hye-seop and Lee Min-ho’s respective castings with additional cast members only announced much later in January 2024. That said, it seems like the long wait will be every bit worth it after all, as the film is set to star quite an exciting cast.

Besides Ahn Hye-Seop and Lee Min-ho fans of the series can also expect to see BLACKPINK’s Jisoo as Lee Ji-hye, instantly making the film a huge draw for fans of the sensational K-pop girl group. Besides Jisoo, the film is also set to star Chae Soo-bin from the recent Netflix hit, When the Phone Rings as Yoo Sang-ah and Alchemy of Souls‘ beloved Crown Prince Shin Seung Ho as Lee Hyun Sung. Other notable cast members include:

Park Ho-san as Gong Pil-doo

Choi Young-joon as Han Myung-oh

Nana as Jung Hee-won

The appeal of each of these K-drama stars gathering to adapt one of the biggest webnovel and webtoon series is certainly plenty to draw in fans both of Korean cinema and of Omniscient Reader. But the excitement hardly stops there.

Omniscient Reader’s Producer Hypes One of Its Most Famous Scenes

As per a post on X by the producer Won Dong-yeon, filming for the movie wrapped up towards the end of May 2024. The post featured a fitting celebratory cake of the overturned train carriage from where the story takes off as well as a message by the producer which notably hypes the film’s release saying, “We expect you will see a movie that exceeds whatever you imagine.” Star Lee Min-ho also shared a post on Instagram announcing the end of filming along with a few behind-the-scenes photos of the filming of the movie.

이제 촬영을 종료합니다.

6개월가까이 고생한 모든 배우들과 스텝여러분의

노고가 꼭 빛을 발할거라고 믿습니다.



무엇을 상상하시든 그이상의 영화를 만나시게 될거라고 기대합니다.



2025. 여름. pic.twitter.com/lK8j9CLrr1 — 원동연 (@Shywdy) May 28, 2024

While an exact release date or official trailer have yet to be released, with filming all wrapped up and the release window finally announced, it is unlikely that the film encounter any more delays. Although live-action adaptations typically have a reputation for being disappointing, things do seem quite hopeful for Omniscient Reader and hopefully, the first film’s success encourages its producers to go through with fully adapting the series with the remaining planned films. If anything, the live-action adaptation could be the perfect way for fans to enjoy the franchise until the anime releases.

For those who may be unacquainted with the series, Omniscient Reader is centered around Kim Dokja, whose favorite novel, Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse, one day becomes a reality, thrusting him and the world around him into pure chaos. As the only reader who stuck with the novel until the very end, Dokja uses his exclusive knowledge of the future to navigate the new world around him and try and potentially save the world from the catastrophic ending that awaits them all at the end of the story.

Omniscient Reader’s webtoon adaptation by Sleepy C is available to read via Webtoon.