One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Is an Obvious Callback to Fish-Man Island

The Final Saga in One Piece is delving deeper into the lore and the mysteries surrounding the world. Among the many mysteries, Nika lore is something fans have always been curious about. According to the legend, the Sun God Nika is a symbol of freedom, a mythical warrior who liberated the ancient slaves. His legend has been passed down in the Buccaneer and Giant races. However, with the Buccaneer race going extinct, the Giants carry on Nika’s legacy even to this day. Since the Land of the Giants is so rich in culture and closely tied to Nika, fans have been expecting to find out more about the mysterious entity.

After the confrontation with the Marines and Gorosei in Egghead Island, the crew arrives on Elbaf to begin their new adventure. Since Elbaf isn’t affiliated with the World Government, they welcomed the crew warmly and showed them around. The country is celebrating their arrival unaware of the threat awaiting them. As the banquet continues, Jarul and the other Giants explore Nika’s lore. However, one small detail brings us back to the prophecy told in the Fish-Man Island Arc.

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Reveals the Ancient Text Contains Nika Lore

The latest One Piece Chapter 1136 features the Giants arguing with one another for having different interpretations of Nika. Road says Nika was a ruler, while others call him the god of liberation, laughter, or destruction. Each meaning varies in some way but calling Nika a destroyer is unprecedented. The story has always portrayed the Sun God as the source of hope among people suffering through injustice and oppression. Nika’s lore is mentioned in the ancient text known as Harley.

Because the text is so old and written in a language they can’t read, there are many versions of Nika’s legend. It wouldn’t be surprising if the text is inscribed in a Poneglyph. However, comparing Nika to a destroyer could be linked to the prophecy foretold by Madam Shyarly. She sees the Fish-Man Island in ruins and Luffy standing in the center of flames with a gruesome expression.

Shyarly determines that Luffy will bring about the destruction of their homeland. No one knows how she sees the future but none of her predictions have been wrong so far. Hence, it’s only fair to assume that this tragic future may come to pass. She was right about Whitebeard’s death. Shyarly’s prophecy of the two kings is another reason why the residents hold her in high regard.

Despite the prophecy, the residents of Fish-Man Island choose to believe in Luffy as their savior. It’s clear every interpretation of Nika has its own meaning. The Great War will bring destruction to the world, and even Fish-Man Island won’t be spared. As Jarul said in the latest chapter, Nika only appears when the world is about to undergo a major change. If there’s a war, there will be destruction. As the Nika of this era, Luffy will be at the center of the chaos and may end up fulfilling the prophecy as Shyarly fears.