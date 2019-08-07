One Piece Sets Off Major Kaido v Big Mom Fight

The Wano Arc has had a lot of foreshadowing to some big events. The re-unification of the Straw Hat Pirates. The exploration of all the aspects of the isolationist nation of Wano country. The introduction to the powerful Samurai. One other major aspect has just begun to be unfurled with the conflict between series villains Kaido and Big Mom, as the two have just released their anger and have smashed their weapons against one another, promising an epic battle for the series of One Piece.

The most recent chapter explored what a few members of the Straw Hat Pirates are currently up to in this feudalistic Japanese nation, with Luffy still out of commission following the virus injected into him by Kaido’s goons. Speaking of Kaido’s goons, Queen, King, and Jack begin our big confrontation by revealing an imprisoned Big Mom. Mom attempts to sway King over to her side, to no avail, which then introduces Kaido into the mix in all his horned glory.

Kaido orders his men to release Big Mom, once again hinting at the history that the pair have with one another, with Mom speaking about how many decades it’s been since the two met face to face. The two villainous forces clash weapons against one another with Big Mom’s sword Napoleon appearing out of thin air and Kaido wielding his giant club.

Aside from simply witnessing this huge battle, it will be interesting to see if a.) both parties involved manage to survive and b.) if they actually team up to attempt to take down the Straw Hat Pirates together. Aside from their history, it’s very clear that the two seafaring n’er do wells are crossing swords for the “honor” of killing Monkey D Luffy, so the leader of the Straw Hats better recover quick if he’s looking to leave Wano Country with his life in tact.

Who do you think will emerge victorious from this villainous showdown? Are you rooting for Big Mom or Kaido?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.