One Piece Finally Locks In the Biggest Upgrade for Its Most Important Character

With the new chapters released, One Piece continues to dive deeper into the lore of the Elbaph arc, and as the fight grows even more intense and reaches its climax, the heroes are starting to prevail with new tricks up their sleeves. Ever since the emergence of the latest villains, the God’s Knights, the series has made it clear that these villains cannot be taken down with normal tactics. This was confirmed by the Left Hand of the Pirate King, Scopper Gaban, who revealed that these villains require the most special form of Haki: Conqueror’s Haki, which was able to land a fatal attack on one of the God’s Knights.

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However, Gaban alone wouldn’t be able to take on all the God’s Knights, and this is where the main heroes, the Straw Hats, have emerged, with Zoro and Sanji being the candidates to take on the God’s Knights, Sommers and Killingham. While the show is yet to showcase how Sanji is going to approach this battle, it was already made clear that Zoro would be mastering Conqueror’s Haki, as the Straw Hat has already been shown to possess it but has never actually been able to consciously use it. It became evident that he possessed this Haki during the Wano arc, but now, in the latest chapter, Zoro has seemingly mastered it in the coolest way possible.

One Piece Finally Solidifies the Coolest Straw Hat’s Most Important Upgrade

Image courtesy of Shueisha

One Piece chapter 1193 started with Zoro confronting Sommers and beginning to think about how exactly he should use this necessary power to defeat him. Zoro makes it clear even to Sommers that he can use Conqueror’s Haki and that he will be defeated once Zoro masters it. Now, the latest chapter, 1194, sees him pondering more about this power and how to consciously use it. As he tries multiple strategies, all of them fail because Zoro cannot infuse it into his sword. However, Zoro recalls his teacher’s notes about what makes the Supreme King’s Haki so different from other types of Haki, and it is revealed to be a “sense of self.”

This is a perfect explanation for Conqueror’s Haki, as those who do not possess it and lack strong Haki begin to lose their sense of self, which is hinted at by how many people literally lose consciousness in the presence of the Haki. With this revelation becoming clear to Zoro, he wraps the cloth around his head, entering his iconic fighting state, and infuses himself and his sword with Conqueror’s Haki, making Sommers visibly terrified that Zoro has indeed mastered it. On a deeper level, it was always inevitable that Zoro would master it soon.

Zoro has already been known to use it against Kaido and defeat King with this power, albeit unconsciously. With the right circumstances presenting themselves again, it was clear that Zoro would use it again, and his encounter with Sommers was exactly that. Zoro has yet again proved that he is one of the most important and coolest characters in One Piece. With his latest and much-needed power upgrade, fans will get to see a new Zoro emerge yet again, as he could actually become the first Straw Hat to take down a God’s Knight, locking in another achievement as a Straw Hat in One Piece that others, even Luffy, won’t be able to match, all because of Zoro’s cool factor that has no parallel.