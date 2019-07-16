One Piece Reveals Ace’s New Character Design

One of the most exciting aspects of One Piece finally beginning the Wano Country arc in the anime was the fact that the series would be getting a major visual overhaul led by new director, Tatsuya Nagamine, and new character designer, Midori Matsuda. With a couple of episodes out already, fans have seen how the Straw Hats have been updated with this new look, but the preview for the next episode featured a character design update that fans certainly didn’t expect to see.

It turns out that Ace has been to Wano before, and the preview for Episode 894 of the series reveals his updated character design for the Wano Country arc that’s definitely made Ace look better than ever.

Although Ace was killed during the Marineford Arc, his character’s spirit has never quite left the series. And in the preview for the next episode of the series, this spirit is stronger than ever as he seems to have been to Wano long before Luffy ever arrived. Though there’s not too many details about the kind of shenanigans Ace gets into, his character design has gotten a clear upgrade much like the rest of the Wano characters.

With softer edges, and a more fine toned physique (thanks to the bold line filters used for this arc of the series) this seems to be an explosive return for the character. What’s more intriguing, however, is that this will be an all new Ace adventure for fans to take in along with the new character design. Ace is still one of the most popular characters in the entire series, and fans are definitely going to be happy to see him in the anime again. Especially now that he’s gotten this makeover for the Wano Country arc.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.