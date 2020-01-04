One Piece Artwork Imagines Akainu’s Genderbent Design

While the long running pirate franchise of One Piece tends to focus on the adventures of swashbucklers such as Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates, the foils of the sea-bound scallywags in the form of the Navy can often be far more imposing. With the military attempting to hold the peace, there is perhaps no more imposing Admiral of the force of the Grand Line than the Devil Fruit wielding military man of Sakazuki, aka Akainu. With this head of the Navy gaining the ability to transform himself into magma, he’s easily one of the most terrifying navymen sailing the seas of One Piece today and one fan has decided to give him a genderbending makeover that paints him in a brand new light!

Reddit User ProfessorGemini shared their artistic interpretation of Akainu as a woman, with the new interpretation still showing off the classic magma ability that made the Navy Admiral such a threat in his goal of peace and his never ending hatred of the pirate Monkey D Luffy:

Luffy, as we know, is a hero despite his prominence as a pirate and his goal of becoming the king of the Grand Line, but this matters little to Akainu who considers the leader of the Straw Hat Pirates to be one of the biggest threats facing the world today. For his own reasons, the admiral has his eyes set on killing Monkey, and came pretty darn close when he unleashed a volley of magma his way that burned the large “X” on his chest.

Along with Akainu’s power, the military in the world of One Piece is seriously “OP”, having the ability to completely decimate entirely islands thanks in part to it’s move dubbed the “Buster Call”. When all of the navy is able to assemble, they initiate the move by unloading all of their biggest weaponry at once. While the military hasn’t had a huge part to play in the recent Wano Arc, their presence is definitely felt.

What do you think of this genderbending interpretation of Akainu? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Grand Line!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.