Theory: One Piece’s New Arc Could Waste the Final Saga’s Biggest Twist

The Void Century and the truth about the Ancient Kingdom that existed during the most mysterious portion of One Piece‘s history are easily some of the biggest mysteries in the series, second only to the nature of the final treasure. This curious mystery was first properly presented to fans through the Ohara flashback, and Ohara’s research still remains the closest anyone has ever come to finding the truth in One Piece other than the former Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, and his crew. As such, it was quite a big deal when the Egghead Arc revealed that Ohara’s research had been saved and was being safe kept at Elbaf.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the Giants generally being considered the strongest warriors in the world, it initially seemed like there could be no safer place to store Ohara’s findings than Elbaf. However, with the Straw Hats now at Elbaf, things do not seem so sure anymore, as the World Government has sent their elite guard, the infamous Holy Knights, to subjugate the land of the Giants and bring the nation under the World Government’s control. In fact, the latest chapters of One Piece are all pointing to the possibility that Ohara’s research could be lost a second time, wasting one of the biggest twists of the Final Saga as well as wasting Ohara’s sacrifice all over again.

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Could Waste Ohara’s Sacrifice

In Chapter 1147 of One Piece, St. Sommers revealed the true purpose of taking the Giant children hostage as he demanded that Jarul burn down Elbaf’s schools and libraries. This, of course, includes the Owl Library, which is currently housing Ohara’s research that was recovered by Saul and the Giants after the tragedy two decades ago. In Chapter 1148, St. Sommers further follows this demand with the condition that the libraries should be burned without taking out a single book, essentially ensuring that they cannot be saved like the scholars of Ohara did by throwing the books into the water.

St. Sommers even crudely states that what the Holy Knights and the World Government wish to erase is Elbaf’s culture and history. Though they may not even know that Ohara’s research survived, recent events in the manga all point to the World Government unintentionally getting two birds with one stone. It would be incredibly disappointing if Ohara’s findings were destroyed without Robin even getting a chance to peruse them, especially after the Egghead Arc took the painstaking effort to reveal how the research had survived and set it up for a big reveal at Ebaf.

Toei Animation

It is also important to remember that the scholars of Ohara prioritized saving these books from the burning library over their lives, sacrificing themselves so that the truth would live on, and it just seems like a waste to have their sacrifice go in vain. There’s no doubt that Robin and Saul will fight to protect Ohara’s legacy as best as they can, though with Jarul already having passed to order to burn down the schools and libraries, things certainly aren’t looking hopeful for Elbaf in One Piece at the moment.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.