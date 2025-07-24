One Piece Chapter 1156 Release Date, Time & What to Expect

Chapter 1156 will be the next installment of One Piece, expected to delve deeper into the enigmatic Rocks D. Xebec and reveal how he connects to Harald’s eventual death. Considering how this flashback has taken a major turn, originally intended to focus on Loki’s backstory, while uncovering what truly happened on the day Harald died, it suggests that Rocks might be connected to Harald’s demise somehow. For now, One Piece is heavily focusing on unveiling crucial details about the mysterious Rocks. While the revelation that Rocks is Blackbeard’s father was already shocking, the latest developments highlight just how formidable he truly was.

His fleet was unparalleled, and the confirmation that Rocks gathered his legendary crew members through the classic Davy Back Fight games suggests that he was the most powerful pirate of his era, perhaps even of all time. From sneaking into the sacred Flower Room and directly challenging Imu to single-handedly defeating an admiral, Rocks was truly unmatched. This is why his potential impact on the present storyline is so intriguing. Fans might learn more about this in the upcoming chapter of One Piece. However, the wait will be a little longer, as One Piece is heading into a break next week.

After its absence in the next issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, One Piece Chapter 1156 will be featured in the 36th issue of the magazine, which is set to be released on Monday, August 4th, 2025, at midnight Japan Standard Time. Meanwhile, the chapter will be available for grabs on Sunday, August 3rd, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (ET), 8 AM Pacific Time (PT), 10 AM Central Time (CT), and 4 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) due to time difference.

After its release, One Piece Chapter 1156 will be free to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media for a limited period. These platforms allow users to read the first and the latest three chapters of many ongoing shonen manga, including One Piece, for free. Whereas those with a subscription to Shonen Jump Manga Plus can also read all chapters of One Piece.

What To Expect From One Piece Chapter 1156?

One Piece Chapter 1156 is expected to continue showcasing Rocks spreading his terror in the New World, and given that his death occurs long before Harald’s, fans might gain a new perspective on the event from the God Valley incident, this time through Rocks’ point of view. If the flashback continues with Rocks’ story, it might also depict the birth of his son. However, the most intriguing aspect remains how Rocks’ narrative will influence the current events on Elbaf. While revealing many fascinating details about Rocks, the main plot of the latest chapter centers on his plan to recruit Harald as a member of his crew. Yet, given Harald’s mindset, it is clear he would never join Rocks, which shifts the focus to Loki, the central figure of this flashback.

The latest chapter also hinted at how Loki found a purpose after hearing Rocks’ determination to conquer the world, which ultimately became his own goal. Perhaps the brief glimpse into Rocks’ story was meant to serve as an inspiration for Loki’s journey to dominate the world, much like how Shanks inspired Luffy to become a pirate. However, Rocks’ actions are bound to affect Harald as well and may have been the catalyst for the King of the Giants to ultimately align with the World Government.

How Rocks’ Actions Serve as the Final Key for Harald To Form an Alliance With the World Government

Before this flashback began, the Elbaf Arc had already suggested that King Harald shared some form of bond with the World Government, with the biggest hint being Saint Sommers asking Shamrock if he was visiting Harald’s grave, implying a connection. However, the Reverie event, which King Harald attended, almost became the scene of his death, an outcome that would have surely prevented any alliance. It is likely Rocks’ actions gave rise to Harald’s eventual bond with the World Government.

With Rocks terrorizing the World Government, it would have benefited them to bring the King of the Giants and his nation to their side, something Rocks himself also desired. Seeking to unite the world, Harald’s best chance was aligning with the World Government. Unfortunately, it also became the reason for his total obedience to Imu, much like Dorry and Broggy, leading to his eventual demise, for which Loki was blamed. Whatever the case, it is becoming increasingly clear that this flashback is nearing its conclusion, though it may still reveal a few more enigmatic details about One Piece that fans have long been curious about.