One Piece Finally Reveals First Trailer for Anime’s Long-Awaited Comeback

One Piece is finally on the verge on making its long awaited anime return after the longest hiatus in the series’ history, and fans have finally got a look at these new episodes with a new teaser trailer. One Piece: Egghead Arc brought the first part of its run to an end last Fall, but it was shockingly announced that the anime would then be going on a six month hiatus so that the team behind the scenes could better prepare for what comes next. Though at the time it seemed like the wait would last forever, that hiatus is actually coming to an end soon.

One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 will finally be returning for its new episodes in just a little over a week from the time of this publication, and Toei Animation is finally letting fans get the first look at how it’s all going to be in motion when the anime returns. One Piece has dropped the first look at the anime’s big comeback (featuring the new opening theme coming to the series), and you can check it out in the video above.

What’s New for One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2?

As revealed in this first real trailer showing off One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2, the anime will be returning with a brand new opening theme titled “Angels and Demons” as performed by GRe4N BOYZ. It has also been announced that muque will be behind the new ending theme too. One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 will be making its debut on April 5th in Japan, and will be streaming with both Netflix and Crunchyroll. But there are going to be some big premiere plans in place with Crunchyroll to celebrate One Piece’s return from this historic hiatus that fans should get ready for.

Crunchyroll will be offering an 83 minute long recap special for One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 1 for any fans who need a refresher before the new episodes start their run. One Piece Episode 1123 (the first episode of this major comeback) will then be launching with Crunchyroll on April 5th, followed by the release of Episode 1124 on April 6th for fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Latin America. So it’s actually going to be a double premiere weekend for fans after waiting for such a long time.

What’s Next for One Piece?

This isn’t the only major project that One Piece now has in the works either. Not only is there the second season of the live-action series with Netflix now in development (as the original showrunner has stepped down in the midst of it), but Netflix also has a full remake now in the works too. Titled The One Piece, this new anime is re-adapting Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series from the very beginning and will be much closer to the original manga than what was seen in the anime the first time around.

One Piece also has a new anime spinoff now on the way to celebrate One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2‘s premiere. Koisuru One Piece (which can also be translated into One Piece In Love) is an officially recognized spinoff of the main series that follows a young boy and girl duo who share names with members of the Straw Hat crew and bond over One Piece. It will be launching across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok on a daily basis across April 1 through 5 in Japan, but international release plans for the series have yet to be determined.