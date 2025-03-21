Netflix’s One Piece Showrunner Announces Departure From The Series

Matt Owens has been the showrunner for Netflix’s One Piece since the very start, routinely taking time out to discuss how big of a fan he is when it comes to the Grand Line. At last year’s Netflix Geeked Week, Owens even took to the stage to announce his excitement for the second season and hint at what is to come with casting announcements. More often than we can count, the live-action adaptation showrunner has proven his love of the Straw Hat Pirates, making it all the more heartbreaking now that Owens has announced that he plans on leaving the role of showrunner for the successful Netflix series.

Taking to social media, Matt Owens shared on his Instagram Account that he will be departing the live-action series to focus on his mental health. Here’s what Owens posted, “The last six years working on the live-action One Piece have been a life-changing journey. A dream come true. It’s also been A LOT. So I’m stepping off the Going Merry to take a break and focus on myself and my mental health. Thank you so much Oda, Shueisha, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix, and the entire cast and crew for your trust, partnership, and hard work. For now, I’m gonna take a breath, do some therapy, try and rank up in Marvel Rivals, and come back refreshed for the new adventures that await. Thanks to everyone who has supported me. See you real soon!”

What Does This Mean For One Piece’s Second Season?

As of the writing of this article, Netflix has yet to state whether Owens’ departure will affect the future of the series. Earlier this year, the second season wrapped production which will focus on locales such as Whiskey Peak, Drum Island, Loguetown, and Little Garden to name a few. The streaming service has yet to release an official statement following Matt Owens’ social media post so it’s anyone’s guess what this will mean for the live-action Straw Hats at the moment. From Owens’ post, it seems as though he plans of making a return though we’ll have to see who takes the reins should the streaming service want a third season.

Last year, Sanji himself, Taz Skylar, had nothing but praise for the work that Owens did on the series. Here’s what Skylar had to say, “The showrunner, Matt Owens! From my point of view, the success or failure of the program depends on what people expect. But, it’s wonderful that they do it, they give credit to the cast and you feel their love. They like the dynamic between us, it shows that we complement each other, which is true and to that extent they give truth to what happens. But a great cast without Matt’s backing wouldn’t necessarily have had the platform or material to be great.”