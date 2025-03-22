New One Piece Spinoff Anime Announced

One Piece is gearing up for a huge return to screens later this Spring, and to celebrate there’s a brand new spinoff anime also on the way as well. One Piece took the stage during the AnimeJapan 2025 weekend, and revealed some of their big plans for the anime’s future. Now that the anime will be returning from its historic hiatus after six long months, those behind the scenes have been preparing for a much bigger return than fans expected. This includes a brand new spinoff anime series that will be launching with social media and other web platforms around the same time.

During AnimeJapan 2025, Toei Animation and the One Piece franchise officially announced the upcoming release of Koisuru One Piece, an official anime adaptation of the manga series that follows a group of friends who share the same names as members of the Straw Hat crew. This new Shonen Jump+ anime spinoff will be making its debut across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok in Japan on a daily basis starting on April 1st to help commemorate One Piece‘s anime return. Check out the announcement poster for the new spinoff below.

What Is Koisuru One Piece?

Koisuru One Piece (which can also be translated into One Piece In Love) was first created by Daiki Ihara for Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ service in 2018. It’s an officially recognized spinoff of the main services that follows a young boy and girl duo (along with their third wheel) who share names with members of the Straw Hat crew who end up bonding over their love of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece franchise. Miki Kobayashi will be producing the new anime series with Yu Kamatani and Hazuki Omoya serving as directors for Toei Animation.

It will be launching across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok on a daily basis across April 1 through 5 to help hype up the premiere for One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 on the 6th. But it has yet to be announced if there will be any availability for the anime outside of Japan as of the time of this publication, however. Koisuru One Piece‘s new anime will also feature Hanao Iida as the character designer, Midori Tanaka as art director, Emi Nakajima as color designer, and Kosuke Ohori as director of photography. The voice cast will feature the main trio of Ryosuke Kanemoto as Luffy Yamamoto, Ayane Sakura as Nami Koyama, and Yuichi Nakamura as Usopp Nakatsugawa.

One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 will be making its debut on April 6th in Japan, and will be streaming with both Netflix and Crunchyroll. There will be some big release plans with Crunchyroll that weekend, however, as during AnimeJapan2025 it was announced that Crunchyroll is planning a double premiere weekend or the anime’s return. Not only will they be releasing a special 83 minute long recap special for the first half of One Piece’s Egghead Arc that ended last Fall, but they will also be offering the first two new episodes of the anime’s return.

One Piece Episode 1123 will be launching with Crunchyroll on April 5th, followed by the release of Episode 1124 on April 6th for fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Latin America. So after waiting for such a long time for these new episodes, One Piece fans are about to get even more of the anime than they can handle to make up for all of that lost time.