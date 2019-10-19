Anime

Fans Can’t Believe One Piece’s Anime Turns 20 Years Old Today

One of the most popular anime and manga franchises running today is Eiichiro Oda's One Piece.

One of the most popular anime and manga franchises running today is Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece. Not only does the series continue to dominate book and anime sales, but the anime has been running for a strong 20 years. Toei Animation has been celebrating the occasion with a brand new film, One Piece: Stampede, and a new anime special adapting a prototype of the series before it began, One Piece: Romance Dawn, but fans have yet to have a special celebration of their own. With One Piece officially turning 20 years old in Japan, fans have been sending along their well wishes.

Toei Animation officially debuted One Piece’s very first episode on October 20th, 1999 in Japan, and it’s been a long road since then. With fan-favorite arcs like Alabasta, Enies Lobby, Water Seven, Skypiea, and major sagas like the Summit War,there have been tons of memorable moments throughout its run.

There’s the addition of each new Straw Hat, the time jump, Luffy’s battle through Impel Down, Luffy’s debut of Gear Second, Third, and Fourth, the fight between Luffy and Katakuri in the Mirro-World, and the Wano Country arc is promising many more huge moments to come to the anime.

But what are your favorite moments from One Piece‘s long 20 year run? Can you believe it’s been 20 years already? Let us know in the comments or talk to me directly @Valdezology on Twitter!

Set Sail for One Piece!

This Train Never Stops!

A True Testament to Greatness

“I Still Remember When I was First Introduced to Luffy…”

“Wooo, 20 Years!”

“20 Years of the Greatest Anime”

Happy 20th Anniversary!

There’s Still Much More to Come…

