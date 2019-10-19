Fans Can’t Believe One Piece’s Anime Turns 20 Years Old Today

One of the most popular anime and manga franchises running today is Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece. Not only does the series continue to dominate book and anime sales, but the anime has been running for a strong 20 years. Toei Animation has been celebrating the occasion with a brand new film, One Piece: Stampede, and a new anime special adapting a prototype of the series before it began, One Piece: Romance Dawn, but fans have yet to have a special celebration of their own. With One Piece officially turning 20 years old in Japan, fans have been sending along their well wishes.

Toei Animation officially debuted One Piece’s very first episode on October 20th, 1999 in Japan, and it’s been a long road since then. With fan-favorite arcs like Alabasta, Enies Lobby, Water Seven, Skypiea, and major sagas like the Summit War,there have been tons of memorable moments throughout its run.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s the addition of each new Straw Hat, the time jump, Luffy’s battle through Impel Down, Luffy’s debut of Gear Second, Third, and Fourth, the fight between Luffy and Katakuri in the Mirro-World, and the Wano Country arc is promising many more huge moments to come to the anime.

But what are your favorite moments from One Piece‘s long 20 year run? Can you believe it’s been 20 years already? Let us know in the comments or talk to me directly @Valdezology on Twitter!

Set Sail for One Piece!

On this day 20 years ago, the One Piece TV anime premiered on Fuji TV



Happy 20th Anniversary to the One Piece anime and the hardworking staff, including those that have come and gone, who make this series happen every week! pic.twitter.com/HH11id8xH2 — Skippy (@SkippyTheRobot) October 19, 2019

This Train Never Stops!

Today, October 20th, Episode 1 of the One Piece anime turns 20 years old! The series has run for two whole decades without every stopping during any season, only having occasional breaks during certain weeks. Here’s to one of the longest and greatest running anime!#OnePiece20 pic.twitter.com/miKkdHj9pp — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) October 19, 2019

A True Testament to Greatness

Happy 20th Anniversary One Piece!!! A true testament to the greatness of Oda Sensei to have achieved such success and continue to thrive World Wide an unbelievable 20 years later! From all of us in the One Piece community, Thank You Oda, Toei, Shuiesha, Fuji & Funimation! pic.twitter.com/mQ8qYPYhl2 — Thousand Sunny (@SHPSunny) October 19, 2019

“I Still Remember When I was First Introduced to Luffy…”

20 years ago today, the first episode of One Piece aired! I still remember when I was first introduced to Luffy like it was yesterday. I’m glad to have the chance to go along with him on his journey to become King of the Pirates 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/X2kLBPZBMi — Spooky Kuzan 🎃 (@IcedOutAdmiral) October 19, 2019

“Wooo, 20 Years!”

It’s the 20th Anniversary of the One Piece anime today in Japan, and if you’re already familiar with what I have to say about anniversaries on Twitter, I take way too long trying to say something ernest and from the heart.



Wooo, 20 years! pic.twitter.com/NoyQojgrsf — 💀Everything is STEVIL💀 (@SteveYurko) October 19, 2019

“20 Years of the Greatest Anime”

20 YEARS OF THE GREATEST ANIME



20 YEARS THAT MADE US ALL COME TOGETHER



20 YEARS OF HAPPINESS SORROW AND SATISFACTION



20 YEARS OF LOVE



20 YEARS OF ONE PIECE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/G9K8lx5iSX — 🍁HASSAN 🍁 FALL IS MATING SEASON (@hassan_sdk) October 19, 2019

Happy 20th Anniversary!

Today is 20th October. 20 years ago, on 20th Oct 1999, the first-ever episode of #OnePiece TV anime premiered on Fuji TV in Japan.

Happy 20th Anniversary to the @OnePieceAnime and the hardworking @toeianime_info and all the staff.

Thank you! @Eiichiro_Staff @OPcom_info pic.twitter.com/BbYfsbqUXe — ワノ国 | WANO 🎴🌊🗻🌸⛩️🏴‍☠️ (@NoxDRaz) October 19, 2019

There’s Still Much More to Come…