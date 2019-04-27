One Piece Shares Extended 20th Anniversary Sizzle Reel

While Toei Animation is currently celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Dragon Ball Z, another huge anime under their umbrella is celebrating a monumental landmark as well with One Piece‘s 20th Anniversary celebration. One Piece is celebrating 20 years with a brand new movie coming this Summer, but the series is feeling a bit nostalgic thanks to its latest Reverie arc’s flashbacks.

If you want a more in-depth look into the past, One Piece has shared a huge flashback sizzle reel highlighting 20 years of anime greatness. This anniversary sizzle reel will seem familiar to the one shared at the end of last year, but there’s a good deal of additional celebratory material with this updated version. Check it out above!

With four additional minutes of celebratory goodness, this sizzle reel looks back on the arcs of the anime series thus far. Highlighting everything from the East Blue origins to the Reverie arc, the sizzle reel also includes a special shout out for what’s to come next from the series.

The anime is reportedly beginning the much-anticipated Wano arc this July, and fans get a better tease of it here as a Luffy wearing a kimono as he brandishes a samurai sword in front of an angry crowd of enemies. This was the scene teased in the original sizzle reel, but now fans have gotten to see it in motion. It’s a much better finale to this more evolved flashback reel.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

