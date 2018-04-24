‘One Piece’ Sees SPOILER Save Luffy Yet Again

When it comes to One Piece, Monkey D. Luffy has saved his fair share of people. The hero is well on his way to becoming the Pirate King, but there are some things Luffy needs help with. His hot-headed actions still get him into trouble, so the guy has to be saved from time to time.

So, fans aren’t surprised that a close friend outside of Luffy’s main crew had to save him from Charlotte Katakuri.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are not caught up with One Piece, then you should know the anime shared its 833rd episode this week. The series is well into the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc, and the Sanji Retrieval Team finally interrupted the chef’s botched nuptials. Naturally, Luffy went all out as he tried to target Mother Caramel’s photo while Big Mom was distracted, but Katakuri managed to stop the attack.

As you can see above, the Sweet Commander did not take well to Luffy’s attack. He used his Observation Haki and Devil Fruit gift to half the captain’s plan, but that was not all. Katakuri tried to use his Mochi Mochi no Mi powers to crush Luffy, but it was Jinbe who stepped in to stop the madness.

Overturning a giant cup of tea, Jimbe used his powers to manipulate the liquid. The water made Katakuri’s mochi useless, allowing Luffy to escape from his sticky prison. With his limbs freed, Luffy watched on in shock as Jinbe rescued him from a nasty attack, and Big Mom was just as surprised to see the former War Lord break their shaky allegiance.

Of course, this is not the first time Jinbe has saved Luffy from others or even himself. The Fishman played a major role in the ‘Marineford’ arc as he helped Luffy escape Akainu and get life-saving treatment from Trafalgar D. Law. Jinbe was also the one who saved Luffy from killing himself once the boy awoke and went on a grief-induced rage after remembering Ace’s tragic death. So, it looks like Jinbe is as protective as the rest of his Straw Hat comrades. Now, he just needs to — you know — set sail with the gang.

Are you ready to see how Jinbe’s role in this arc plays out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!