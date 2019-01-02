‘One Piece’ Preview Targets Luffy With An Assassin

One Piece may have gone on a short break last week, but the anime won’t hold up forever. Soon, the show will check in on Monkey D. Luffy, and it seems the hero has found himself in quite the predicament.

After all, as assassin is gunning after the Straw Hat captain, and it looks like they get a hit in on the boy.

As you can see above, the preview for One Piece‘s next episode details the moment Luffy encounters his latest enemy. The boy is plenty busy fighting Charlotte Katakuri, giving the assassin Flambe the perfect opening to take a shot at the hero.

“Finally exercising his Observation Haki, Luffy aims to bring down Katakuri. However, an assassin Flampe sneaks up to attack him,” the episode preview teases.

“The unanticipated enemy corners Luffy again and Katakuri’s formidable weapon, Mole, strikes upon him!”

The trailer shows Flampe, and the young girl hardly looks threatening. With her dark hair pulled back, Flampe seems as kiddish as they come, but her deadly accuracy with a Silent Blowgun will force fans to rethink her status. As the reel shows, Flampe manages to land a blow dart on Luffy’s leg as he battles Katakuri, and the young girl is thrilled to bits about the attack.

For those of you unaware of Flampe, the anime has yet to delve into her identity. However, manga readers will recognize the girl as another daughter of Big Mom. The girl is known for obsessing over her brother Katakuri, so she decides to help take out Luffy when the hero gives the older man some trouble.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.