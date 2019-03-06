‘One Piece’ Teases A Straw Hat’s Suicide Mission

One Piece has pushed its heroes to take on some crazy missions, but things couldn’t be more dire for the gang. With Big Mom on their tail, the crew is one step from total annihilation, but they could be saved if one of their plans works out.

It’s just unfortunate that the plan Jinbei cooked up could easily cost his life.

One Piece set sail with a new episode just recently, and it was there fans saw Monkey D. Luffy hit a roadblock. Despite being assisted by the Sun Pirates, the Straw Hats were overwhelmed by Big Mom’s forces after the Yonko made an appearance in person.

The showdown saw the Thousand Sunny apparently sink, but the preview for next week’s episode makes things even more dire. The reel focuses in on Jinbei, and it teases the former captain’s decision to break away from the Straw Hats for one insanely risky mission.

“The Sunny sinks! It seems like there is no more hope to escape. However, the Sun Pirates’ tricky move opens up a new route,” the preview reveals. “Jinbei who made his earnest pledge to Luffy challenges the final battle at the risk of his life!”

The episode’s dip into a suicide mission is stressed by its title. After all, the name is pretty difficult to misinterpret, and you can read up on it here to check: “The Man of Humanity and Justice! Jinbei, a Desperate Massive Ocean Current!”

As you can see, anime fans are all kinds of concerned for the former Sun Pirates leader, but Jinbei is not pushover. The fish-man has captained his own crew for years, and he was once ranked amongst the seas’ notorious war lords. Now, it looks like Jinbei is willing to put his life on the line to ensure the Straw Hats are free, and fans are crossing their fingers he won’t get filleted in the process.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

