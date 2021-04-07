One Piece Gets Emotional with a Big Season One Throwback
One Piece still stands as one of the most beloved series to ever leave Japan, and it continues to draw in new fans by the day. After more than twenty years on the air, the anime has never been more exciting thanks to the Wano Country saga. And if you caught the show's most recent episode, you will know why fans are especially emotionally about the arc.
The whole thing boils down to episode 968 and a small flashback to season one. The anime checked in on Gold Roger and Kozuki Oden this week amidst their final hurrah. One Piece has been busy checking in on the Pirate King with a truly special arc, and it closed with a very familiar song.
Can you guess what the track was? Well, if you thought it was "Memories", you would be right! The ending theme of season one was echoed in episode 968 to the shock and delight of all. The song not only jerked tears loose thanks to its lyrics, but it also stirred serious nostalgia within fans. So if you haven't given the episode a look, you will want to catch up with this arc ASAP! You can find some reactions to the song's return below, and it seems netizens are still emotional over the surprise comeback.
What do you think of this season one throwback? Did this One Piece theme make you emotional...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Tears Everywhere
Me when Toei started playing Memories at the end of One Piece 968 pic.twitter.com/26Bb9FuWWa— Laz (@CommodoreLaz) April 4, 2021
BRB, Crying
One Piece episode 968 was everything I wanted it to be and more. I laughed, I cried, I witnessed history being made and I know I'll never experience anything like this for a long time but the memories will remain forever. ❤️ #Thankyoutoei pic.twitter.com/QXpt8WPloi— Wamiq (@Phoenixbrand_) April 4, 2021
The Best Surprise
Closing One piece 968 with oden narration, soundtrack Memories by maki otsuki, joy and tears everywhere 😭. #ONEPIECE #onepiece968 #LaughTale pic.twitter.com/rMYgsiwUdU— Jee (@jalilkhairul) April 4, 2021
The Perfect Fit
Just got around to watching the new One Piece episode. I seriously got emotional when they busted out "Memories" when Roger found Laugh Tale. I mean it fit SO WELL!!— Matt Crawford (@Tekking101) April 4, 2021
An Impressive Memory
One Piece #968, I'm too old to cry, Dammit!
Easily Tokoro's best direction in Wano, A very emotional & nostalgic Ep. Nice Music choices & using Memories was a nice surprise. Also Visually pleasing thanks to Ito's artwork, & expressive thanks to Sugizono's character animation. pic.twitter.com/vFzggFFNqc— Murad (@0XMURADX0) April 4, 2021
Nailed It
This was easily my favourite flashback episode in all of one piece. This was a perfect episode of anime. One Piece episode 968 is legendary.
"Roger just laughed". Memories was a PERFECT ost for that scene. Playing it right after Binks' sake. TOEI nailed this.#onepiece968 pic.twitter.com/Ken3O890w4— Zarts (@Zarts327) April 4, 2021
A Natural Fit
Memories is thematically consistent and emotionally and lyrically resonate with that scene with and the unexpected nature of its usage vs a more traditionally used OST makes it the perfect selection for showing that scene in today's One Piece episode.— YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) April 4, 2021
Tearing It Up
when one piece episode 968 started playing memories 😭 i feel sad and happy idk i feel so emotional right now i– pic.twitter.com/cL9ZYUflCL— kiyo's not here (@kiyooow_) April 4, 2021