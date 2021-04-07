One Piece Gets Emotional with a Big Season One Throwback

One Piece still stands as one of the most beloved series to ever leave Japan, and it continues to draw in new fans by the day. After more than twenty years on the air, the anime has never been more exciting thanks to the Wano Country saga. And if you caught the show's most recent episode, you will know why fans are especially emotionally about the arc.

The whole thing boils down to episode 968 and a small flashback to season one. The anime checked in on Gold Roger and Kozuki Oden this week amidst their final hurrah. One Piece has been busy checking in on the Pirate King with a truly special arc, and it closed with a very familiar song.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Can you guess what the track was? Well, if you thought it was "Memories", you would be right! The ending theme of season one was echoed in episode 968 to the shock and delight of all. The song not only jerked tears loose thanks to its lyrics, but it also stirred serious nostalgia within fans. So if you haven't given the episode a look, you will want to catch up with this arc ASAP! You can find some reactions to the song's return below, and it seems netizens are still emotional over the surprise comeback.

What do you think of this season one throwback? Did this One Piece theme make you emotional...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.