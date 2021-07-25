One Piece Surprisingly Unleashes Zoro's Own Conqueror's Haki

✖

One Piece surprisingly unleashed Roronoa Zoro's own Conqueror's Haki with the newest episode of the series! The anime has officially kicked off the climax of the Wano Country arc that it's been building towards for several years at this point. With the previous episode of the series seeing the Straw Hats and the 5,000 strong samurai rebel forces finally making landfall at Onigashima to crash Kaido and Orochi's big party, the anime is about to embark on a huge new war for the future of Wano Country overall. Now things have been made that much more interesting.

The newest episode of the series has thrown a surprising wrench into things as it revealed that Zoro actually had a power lingering within himself that we have only seen brief teases in the anime thus far. Zoro's been teased to have the Conqueror's Haki in previous episodes and conflicts before, but Episode 984 of the series shows us our clearest example of this yet as he fully unleashes its power on a group of unsuspecting Beasts Pirates.

OMG‼️ the anime in the wane arc have been really been teasing Zoro with conqueror’s from the start but #OnePiece984 just low key confirmed it. Damn that’s cause 💯💯💯💯 let’s goooooooo🔥🔥🔥#zoroconquerorshaki

Although I think it was chapter 997 in the manga.. pic.twitter.com/3T9ktZRGoD — Shakir Simpson (@shakirssimpson) July 25, 2021

While the episode doesn't outright state that this is the Conqueror's Haki, and Zoro doesn't really acknowledge the use of it himself, it's in this example that he's kind of like Luffy where he's using the power unsuspectingly without fine tuning it through battle. But here we see it in its rawest form as Zoro knocks out the weaker Beasts Pirates in the area around him when he channels that rage into power.

The most exciting thing about this debut is that we'll likely see Zoro use this further. Now that he's got one of Oden's swords in his possession, Zoro will be able to better use his Haki in battle. If he figures out how to use his Haki much in the same way Luffy has been able to use his own Conqueror's Haki to impact even more people at once, Zoro's ceiling has become that much higher.

What do you think of Zoro surprising with his own Conqueror's Haki in the newest episode? Excited to see him try to use it further in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!