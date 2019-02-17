‘One Piece’ Reveals Major Amnesia Plot Twist

One Piece knows what it takes to surprise fans, and readers learned that firsthand not long ago. After all, Big Mom is back in action, but manga readers did not expect the villain to take the turn she did.

Recently, One Piece sped up its ‘Wano’ arc as fans caught up with Big Mom. The Yonko was seen awhile back in a chapter featuring her clash with Kaido of the Beasts Pirates. The pirate came real close to entering Wano on her warpath to take out the Straw Hats, but her ship was taken out by a flying Zoan user. Now, fans know what is up with Big Mom, and they were not expecting what they found.

And, honestly, neither was Big Mom. The baddie has come under a bad bout of amnesia and she cannot remember who she is even.

Chapter 931 ended with a revelation about Big Mom that left readers rather shocked. Fans kept along as Tony Tony Chopper ran into the washed-up Yonko. Big Mom was beached after being thrown from her ship when Kaido’s lackey attacked, and it would be putting things lightly to say Chopper freaked out.

“Ah! It’s Big Mom!! Don’t speak, she’ll wake up,” the Straw Hat told her allies.

“We have to get out of here! If she wakes up, we’re done for! It won’t matter anyway! Assuming she came here here chasing after us!”

As the gang questioned Chopper’s panic, the reindeer stressed Big Mom is on the same power level as Kaido. However, his panicking went on for too long. Big Mom woke up just as they prepared to run, but the Yonko was missing her usual fiery self. As it turns out, Big Mom has been hit by a case of amnesia as she was seen asking about her identity. So, there is no telling how poor Chopper is going to handle this sudden twist.

So, how do you think this twist will turn out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.