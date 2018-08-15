‘One Piece’ Shares Heart-Wrenching Piece Of Gol D. Roger’s Past

One Piece knows how to bring the pain, and its whump stick is already ready to swing. Over the years, the iconic series has brought about lots of heart-wrenching moments, and another was brought to light in its most recent episode.

So, if you can handle the Gol D. Roger angst, it is time you stepped up to the plate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, One Piece dove into one gut-tugging episode, and it had more death than fans are used to. Not only did the big episode press Big Mom down upon the Straw Hats as they tried to escape with Sanji, but it left off with a tragic death. Pedro gave up his life to ensure the safety of his friends, but that wasn’t even the worst part of the episode.

No, that came when fans got an inside look at Roger’s funeral.

At long last, One Piece was able to adapt part of Chapter 0 for the anime. While pieces of Roger’s execution have been shown in the anime, fans aren’t overly familiar with its fallout. So, the anime’s new episode showed who all was attending the event, and the execution became a lot harder to watch when Shanks is sobbing off to the side.

Just like it was shown in Chapter 0, Roger’s execution was attended by a bevy of big pirates. Shakes, Buffy and Drucule Mihawk were all there for the event, but they were not alone. A very tattoo-less Monkey D. Dragon also came for the execution as well as Gekko Moriah, Crocodile, and Donquixote Doflamingo.

This new look into Roger’s past was a heavy one, and it came with another surprise. At long last, it seems the famed Pirate King has a new voice actor. Chikao Otsuka is the one who originally voiced Roger in the anime. After passing away several years ago, a new voice actor was brought in to oversee the King of the Pirates. Masane Tsukayama is now the actor voicing Roger and made their debut with the role in episode 849.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It’s been a critical and commercial success worldwide, with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold.

Do you want more episodes focusing on Roger’s legendary crew? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!