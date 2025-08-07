One Piece’s Anime Is Bringing Back Its Most Annoying Trend

Despite having its rough spots over the years, One Piece’s anime has been nothing short of breathtaking over the last few arcs, with the series stepping up its game even further going into the Egghead Arc. While fans are mostly in agreement about the amazing improvement in animation, One Piece’s anime has yet to improve in one infamous area — its pacing, and its latest episode proves the anime could slowly be bringing back a very annoying trend.

With One Piece being the decades-long saga that it is, the series, despite being highly praised and popular, is already quite intimidating to get into, owing to its thousands of chapters and episodes. This issue is only made worse by the anime’s sluggish pacing that fans have complained about for nearly as long as the series has been airing. Having said that, along with the animation quality, it seemed like One Piece had at long last stepped up the pacing for the Egghead Arc. Part of this feeling also comes from the fact that Eiichiro Oda himself has picked up the pace as of late while the series heads into its Final Saga. Unfortunately, Episode 1138 hints that One Piece’s anime could be going back to its old annoying ways.

One Piece’s Anime Ruined the Finale to Its Best Flashback Yet

After the cinematic, emotional rollercoaster that was Episode 1137, fans had high hopes for the latest episode of One Piece, only to be met with an episode that was essentially a clipshow of Kuma’s flashback so far and scenes that fans have already witnessed more than at least three times across various episodes. Episode 1138 barely adapts even half of the manga chapter that it is taken from and puts a real damper on what has otherwise been one of the best, if not one of the most evocative flashbacks in all of One Piece.

Overall, despite having only a small percentage of pure filler content, episodes such as the latest one can be quite tiresome, both for fans keeping up with the anime weekly who are looking forward to seeing new content, as well as those trying to catch up on the series posthaste. Hopefully, this won’t be a recurring problem as One Piece’s Egghead Arc truly has plenty of exciting developments ahead, especially with the Buster Call being invoked on the island and Luffy mysteriously being fed and ready to bring back Gear Five in all its glory.

One Piece can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix.