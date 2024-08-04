One Piece Hits Animation Peak With Garp’s Galaxy Impact: Watch

One Piece is never afraid to level up. From its manga to its anime, the series is known to push the limits, and Toei Animation isn’t afraid to double down on that reputation. This week, the anime stepped forward with a new peak, and we have Monkey D. Garp to thank for the visual feast.

After all, One Piece episode 1114 went live this weekend, and it did not hold back. Audiences tuned in as Garp went to war against the Blackbeard crew. The pirates made the terrible decision to capture Koby following his romp as Mary Geoise. After getting a tip about Koby, Garp took his faithful crew to save the Navy hero, and the showdown went down in episode 1114.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After arriving to Hachinosu, Garp did not hesitate to attack the Blackbeard crew. It was there the Navy legend, despite his age, pulled out an impressive Haki-infused technique called Galaxy Impact. The technique is said to be strong enough to obliterate an island entirely, and the One Piece anime proved that was true with its epic animation.

As you can see in the slides below, Garp’s Galaxy Impact might be one of the flashiest attacks in the anime. From its fluid choreography to its impact frame, the animation sequence is a work of art. The entire team at Toei Animation went beyond all expectations to bring this technique to life. After all, Garp is considered a hero of the Navy, and he deserves nothing less than the team’s full attention.

After seeing Galaxy Impact in full view, well – One Piece fans better remember who Garp is. Sure, the Navy legend often acts like a fool, but he has strength like we’ve never seen before. The father of Monkey D. Dragon and grandfather of Monkey D. Luffy could not be anything but a powerhouse. Now, the One Piece anime has given the fandom an overdue reminder of Garp’s impressive arsenal.

Not caught up with One Piece? No sweat. You can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app while Netflix and Crunchyroll stream the anime. So for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you think about Garp’s latest foray into One Piece? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

