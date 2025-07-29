One Piece Reveals One Character May Not Be as Evil as Fans Think

One Piece’s anime just wrapped up what can only be described as a fittingly cinematic climax to one of its best backstories to date, with Kuma and Bonney finally being reunited in the present day. That said, with the Kuma flashback all wrapped up, the Egghead Arc is ready to dive right back into the action with Kuma quite literally throwing the first punch. Episode 1137 even reveals a new even more sinister side to St. Saturn, who is revealed to be One of these is undeniably St. Saturn, who fans see a new, even more sinister side to. Just when fans thought he couldn’t get any more despicable, Episode 1137 reveals that St. Saturn was responsible for giving Ginny and Bonney the Sapphire Scales disease, which was a side effect of the human experimentation he conducted on Ginny.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the same time, One Piece Episode 1137 has revealed a whole new side of an unexpected character, teasing that he may not be as evil as fans initially believed. The character in question is Admiral Kizaru, who fans suspect was the one who helped Luffy by giving him food in the newest episode. The episode sees Luffy lying on the floor, gray, wrinkled, and emaciated from using Gear Five. The next moment, Luffy is seen stuffing his face with a pile of food that is suddenly around him, after which the episode cuts immediately to Kizaru, who is sitting up against a piece of rubble, seemingly having moved from lying on the ground. While anime fans are divided, this could actually be a huge betrayal from Kizaru, hinting that there’s much more to his character than meets the eye.

One Piece’s New Episode Teases a Major Betrayal by Kizaru

Toei Animation

Before the Kuma flashback, it seemed like Kizaru was simply carrying out his orders as he always has done. However, after seeing Kizaru and Sentomaru spend so much time with Vegapunk, Kuma, and Bonney, it is definitely more believable that he would be hesitant to see all of them die at Saturn’s hands. The flashback even sees Kizaru feasting and doing the Nika dance with the group, further hinting at his gray moral code. While there are certainly many more possibilities as to who could have snuck Luffy the food, such as Sanji, the way in which the episode immediately cuts to Kizaru catching his breath is far too incriminating.

The fact that someone was able to pull off this feat in a split second without St. Saturn noticing is also something only Kizaru would be able to accomplish with his devil fruit. More likely than not, Kizaru was fine with carrying out his duty when it was limited to taking out just Vegapunk, but did not want to see Sentomaru and Bonney needlessly die as well. If so, sneaking Luffy food and getting him back on his feet would be the perfect way for Kizaru to save Bonney and the rest without outright disobeying his orders. Fans have long been going back and forth about whether Kizaru truly went all out against Luffy in Gear Five, and perhaps there may be some truth to the argument that he held back just a little, or at least stayed down on purpose after being defeated.

One Piece’s Manga Has Already Given Fans Answers

Sadly, it is unlikely the anime will outright confirm whether Kizaru was the one to help Luffy, as the closest thing fans got to confirmation in the manga was a cheeky statement by Eiichiro Oda in the SBS of Volume 110, which reads, “Was it Sanji or Franky, who were nearby? Kizaru and Sentomaru were there too… It seems like nobody found out. In other words, their actions went unnoticed, like it was done at the “speed of light”. Hmm. I don’t know either. Speed of light.”

Toei Animation

While Oda’s answer is non-committal, it seems clear it was indeed Kizaru, though this SBS response will likely never make it into the anime. Either way, this incident proves there’s much more depth to Kizaru’s character, and despite being an Admiral, he may not be all that evil. Perhaps this is only the start of more character growth to come for Kizaru, who may even end up turning against the World Government in the future, and excitingly enough, fans will learn why very soon in the anime. One Piece’s Egghead Arc still has plenty of exciting twists and turns in store, and if the latest episode is any indication, it’s also going to be stunningly animated.

One Piece runs its newest episodes day-and-date every week on Crunchyroll, with viewers also able to stream the series on Netflix and Hulu.