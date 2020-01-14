One Piece Welcomes a Terrifying Blackbeard Comeback

One Piece fans are well-versed in the series’ most terrifying villains by now. Over the years, creator Eiichiro Oda has instilled fear within his readers, and that explains something about the latest episode. Fans stepped away from the release feeling out of sorts, and that is all thanks to the return of Marshall D. Teach.

Yes, you heard that right. Blackbeard made a little comeback with a powerful cameo, and fans were left stunned by the appearance. After all, they didn’t expect Gecko Moria to go after the Yonko, and things did not turn out well for the Thriller Bark captain.

For those who have seen the One Piece episode, you will know what went down. Blackbeard made his way back to the anime thanks to Gecko Moria. When the latter went searching for his missing friend Absalom, Blackbeard’s crew stepped in with some bad news. It turns out the gang killed Absalom for his Devil Fruit, and Gecko Moria could do little to fight back.

After all, there are few things dumber than stepping to Blackbeard solo, and Marshall D. Teach was ready to take out Gecko Moria if need be.

By the end of the episode, Blackbeard only cemented his reputation as a force to be reckoned with. He revealed a concerning story about Sabo and his group at the Reverie; The gang decided to launch a rescue attempt for Kuma, but Blackbeard makes it seem like Sabo didn’t pull off the mission. Now, fans are wondering how often they will see Blackbeard pop up in the Wano arc moving forward or if the Yonko will slink away for the time being.

