‘One Piece’ Confirms Why Brook Is This Arc’s MVP

One Piece fans have been really enjoying the Whole Cake Island arc so far for its great use of the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates, rather than focus entirely on Luffy, and they’ve been especially appreciative of how great Brook has looked so far.

The latest episode also proved how mischievous and slick Brook can be when he reveals he actually accomplished his Poneglyph mission, and it’s made him the MVP of the arc in fans’ eyes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates manage to rescue Brook from the clutches of a sleeping Big Mom (resulting in a Mission: Impossible style escapade), Pedro apologized for putting Brook in danger because of his own perceived failure. But Brook quickly apologized to Pedro because he had no other alternative than to use Pedro as bait.

Hilariously, the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates were shocked to find out Brook had been accomplishing his mission. Even though he seemed so laid back during the rescue, peacefully sleeping in Big Mom’s arms and even nearly foiled his rescue attempt when screaming at the sight of Nami.

This hilarious twist on Brook’s competency is one of the many reasons fans are loving Brook right now, especially after he held his own against Big Mom a few episodes ago.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.