One Piece Reveals the Invisibility Devil Fruit’s New User

One Piece may appear more grounder than other shonen series thanks to its pirate tales, but it is by no means ordinary. Over the decades, the seafaring title has introduced all kinds of supernatural powers which have made the Straw Hat crew nearly unstoppable. And thanks to a new episode of the anime, fans learned there is a new Devil Fruit user in town.

And spoiler alert! If you couldn’t have guessed, this user is not someone our heroes would like to see wield such power.

Recently, One Piece set sail with a brand-new episode, and it was there fans caught up with some old faces. For one, Gecko Moria made a surprise re-entry to the franchise, and he was after blood. The Thriller Bark captain was on the hunt for his missing comrade Absalom, but he learned his friend had suffered a horrible fate.

After all, Absalom had been murdered by the Blackbeard crew all because of his Devil Fruit. The feared crew decided to give the newly freed Suke Suke no Mi fruit to one of their own, and it is Shiryu who uses the Invisibility Fruit now.

For those who do not remember this baddie, Shiryu of the Rain was the former Marine at Impel Down who went AWOL to join Blackbeard. Now, the man is considered one of the crew’s Titanic Captains with a ship of his own to oversee. Now, Shiryu has the Suke Suke no Mi to help him, and the Devil Fruit is a sneaky one. It allows its user to turn themselves and anything they touch invisible, so you know the Blackbeard crew can cause some serious damage which such power.

