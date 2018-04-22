New ‘One Piece’ Preview Teases The Charlotte Family’s Full Power

One Piece fans have been looking forward to every new episode of the anime ever since it started the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc, and now that Brook has broken Mother Carmel’s picture the real fun will begin.

Although it will be fun for fans, it certainly won’t be fun for the Straw Hats as the preview for Episode 834 of the series teases that their plan has completely fallen apart, causing the entire power of the Charlotte Family to come down on them.

Fans watched the most latest episode and saw how Bege’s meticulous plan completely fell apart after Katakuri used his power to look into the future, but despite the setbacks the Straw Hats were able to accomplish one of the things they set out to do. But this also means all bets are off.

After the reveal of “who” broke the portrait, the preview details Sanji and the Vinsmoke’s confrontation with the Big Mom Pirates. Mother Carmel’s portrait was incredibly special to Big Mom, as Bege emphasized in an earlier episode, but now the Straw Hats will find out just how special.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.