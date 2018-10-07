‘One Piece’ Fans Are Rallying Behind Its Best Episode Yet

One Piece is running through its on-going arc, and the show just hit a high point. This weekend, fans got a look at one of the anime’s most-anticipated episodes, and the reaction is in.

So, if you haven’t checked out one of One Piece‘s best episodes to date, you need to check out the show’s latest outing.

For those caught up with One Piece, they will know what the big deal is about. Episode 856 pits Monkey D. Luffy against Charlotte Katakuri seriously, and the fight is brought to life with some seriously smooth animation.

As you can see above, the fan-reaction to One Piece‘s new episode is positive to say at the very least. The anime was overseen by series director Toshinori Fukusawa, and other talented animators such as Kitazaki pitched in.

For fans, the animation stands as a testament to what One Piece can do when the show’s biggest talent joins forces. And, should there be an episode to go all-in on, it would have been this new one. After all, it sets up Luffy for the next phase of his battle fight Katakuri, and manga fans know what that means.

If you are familiar with the One Piece manga, you will know what episode 856 gets into. The show has partially adapted chapter 883 so far, and there is more coming in the future. Now that Luffy has activated Gear Fourth against Katakuri, the flow of their fight has changed. The Sweet Commander is about to get a taste of what Luffy can do in his most powerful form, and soon enough, the Straw Hat will level up Gear Fourth with a brand-new version. So, if you like Tankman right now, just wait until One Piece reveals what else Gear Fourth can do under pressure.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.