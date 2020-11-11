One Piece Promo Teases the Fate of Luffy's Prison Break

✖

If you are keeping up with the Straw Hats, then you know things have been tense for the crew as of late. Their arrival to Wano was harrowing to start, and it has only become more daring in the months following. In fact, Luffy is having a hard time after being throw into prison following his ambush on Kaido, and a new synopsis wants One Piece fans to know how his current jail break ends up.

Recently, a slew of episode synopses went live for One Piece, and it was there fans checked in on next week's update. The episode debuting on November 15 promises to bring Luffy's time in prison to a close as the Udon Work Camp is about to shut down permanently.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

"Luffy and his friends united the prisoners' hearts and finally took control of the Udon Prisoner Mines. However, Luffy who has a been infected with the Mummy virus by a plague bullet developed by Queen (who is one of the All Stars of the Beast Pirates), loses his energy," the synopsis begins (via NoxDRaz).

"For Luffy and other infected prisoners, Chopper rushes to make vaccine. Meanwhile, Luffy proposes to Eustass Kid - the captain of the Kid Pirates - to defeat Kaido together?"

As you can see, episode 950 is ready to push Luffy beyond his prison stint, and some important moves will made in this wrap-up episode. The first is thanks to Chopper as the doctor is about to find a way to counteract one of Kaido's most deadly attacks. And by the end of this update, One Piece fans fully expect Luffy and Kid to have made a temporary alliance that guns after Kaido and his crew.

