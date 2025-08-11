One Piece Hypes New Dub Episodes With Gear 5 Luffy Clip: Watch

One Piece is readying to return with a huge new wave of English dub episodes, and fans have gotten to see an early look at what’s coming next with a new clip of Gear 5 Luffy in action. One Piece’s English dub has been working at a very fast rate over the last few years to catch up with the Japanese release of the anime, and that work has finally paid off as the franchise is now pretty much neck and neck with the original Japanese releases. It’s meant that fans of the dub will be able to watch along pretty much with the rest of the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This means that One Piece fans are all working their way through Egghead Arc Part 2 as of the latest episodes, and fans of the English dub will be getting a huge new drop of episodes this week. To prepare for the next wave of dubbed episodes, One Piece has shared a special clip of Gear 5 Luffy taking on Admiral Kizaru and teases fans about this major clash between the two for the first time since the events of the Saobody Archipelago arc. Check it out below as shared by Toei Animation.

When Does One Piece’s English Dub Return?

Play video

One Piece’s English dub release will be resuming on August 12th with Episodes 1123-1133. It’s a huge drop for the fans who have been waiting patiently for the next step of the saga, and is only less than ten episodes away from the current release airing new episodes in Japan. Fans will be able to stream these new dubbed episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll along with the rest of the anime’s back catalogue. It’s also where you can find new episodes of the original Japanese language release with English subtitles if you wanted to jump a bit ahead instead.

This next batch of episodes are a game changer as the chaos around Egghead continues with Luffy and the others trying to protect Dr. Vegapunk from the Marines and someone escape the future island laboratory. This is also where the anime kicks off the flashback arc for Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney to explain what happened to the two of them. It’s a very emotional flashback that’s basically one heartbreak after another, but also fills in some important pieces of the puzzle for One Piece‘s past overall.

What’s Next for One Piece?

Toei Animation

One Piece has a ton of new projects now in the works for the coming year and beyond. Announced during One Piece Day 2025 this past weekend, the franchise revealed that not only will fans be able to see new episodes of the anime, but there’s a new spinoff now in the works as well. The light novel One Piece: Heroines, a story that focuses on many of the series’ standout heroines, is getting its own official anime adaptation. But a release date or window has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing, however.

Netflix also has confirmed that the second season of their live-action One Piece series is now in the works for a release sometime next year. Now carrying the title of One Piece: Into the Grand Line, the new season will be introducing all sorts of new characters as Luffy and the others make their debut in the Grand Line. It’s also been confirmed that the live-action series will also be returning for a third season with production on it beginning soon.