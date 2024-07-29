One Piece Hypes Garp’s Biggest Attack Yet With New Episode Promo

One Piece has reached a turning point of the Egghead Arc in the anime, and the preview for the next episode is bringing back Monkey D. Garp for one of his biggest attacks in the anime to date. One Piece has seen the Egghead Arc devolve into chaos as Luffy and the Straw Hats have been evading a traitor while trying to get Dr. Vegapunk off the future island laboratory. But as we’ve seen in the latest episodes of the anime, the Straw Hats are certainly not the only ones struggling out on the seas at the moment as many characters are getting in the mix.

One Piece has been putting Koby through the ringer as he was captured by Blackbeard ahead of the Egghead Arc, and has since been held captive at Blackbeard’s home base of Beehive. As Koby attempted to escape during the newest episode of the series, the final moments teased that the Marines actually made their way to the island to help save him. It’s not just anyone, however, as Garp is there to save his pupil as the promo for One Piece Episode 1114 teases his biggest attack yet to save Koby. Check it out below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1114

One Piece Episode 1114 is titled “For the Beloved Pupil – The Fist of Vice Admiral Garp!” and the promo for the episode teases it as such, “A huge warship comes flying down from the sky! The man who is standing on its bow is the hero of the Navy, Vice Admiral Garp! To save the cornered Koby, he tightens his fist! A giant, deeply-felt blow is thrown down on the chaotic Beehive!” Premiering in Japan on Sunday, August 4th (and Saturday, August 3rd internationally), One Piece Episode 1113 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix when it drops.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what’s coming next for the Egghead Arc instead. There’s also the live-action One Piece series with Netflix as it’s now working on Season 2 for a release in the future.