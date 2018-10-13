‘One Piece’ Reveals Katakuri’s Most Cold-Blooded Moment Yet

One Piece has taken the fight between Luffy and Katakuri to a whole new level as the Whole Cake Island arc took a major turn in the anime. Luffy’s finally got one over on Katakuri, and this causes a huge disruption.

When Luffy interrupts Katakuri’s “Merienda” and reveals his mouth and style of eating to the world, Katakuri is angered so much he obliterates the unwitting chefs who happened to see his secret side.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Katakuri left Luffy for dead under a huge pile of mochi and began his official “Merienda,” a snack time in which he hides himself away in order to finally lay on his back and remove the tough facade that he’s always the image of strength. Not only did the reveal show of Katakuri’s mouth, it also let fans see another side to his personality.

Katakuri, angered at Luffy and at his secret shame being revealed, goes on to kill the chefs who brought him his snack food in the first place. They try to run away, but Katakuri’s intense pressure stops them in their tracks. Katakuri then pierces one with a trident.

One of the chefs pleads for his life, saying that he won’t tell anyone even if his mouth is slit, and this sets Katakuri off even more. Thinking the chef made a comment about his mouth, Katakuri activates a powered up Arms Haki and turns his arms into “Edged Mochi,” which he quickly knocks the two chefs back with.

This more aggressive approach definitely took an effect on Luffy, but strangely enough, this has also left Luffy enough openings to finally power-up himself as well. The battle is only heating up, now that Luffy’s noticed Katakuri’s weakness.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.